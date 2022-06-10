SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Seminole High School student is facing charges, accused of threatening a fellow student on social media.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year old Nicholas Konstantakos on Thursday. He’s now facing a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

According to the arrest warrant, there was an ongoing feud between Konstantakos and the victim, another student at the school. The documents indicate Konstantakos wrote a caption in a Snapchat post, “All these $20s, whoever kills Adam first,” under a picture of him holding a wad of twenty dollar bills.

In another social media post, the documents indicate he is holding a firearm.

Deputy Felisha Barnes with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office would not comment on this specific case, as it is an active and ongoing investigation. But she says any threat on social media is treated seriously.

Deputy Felisha Barnes says all social media threats are taken seriously.

“When it comes to stuff being posted online, you don’t know if it’s serious, you don’t know if it’s a joke,” said Deputy Barnes. “You know we are going to investigate it to the fullest to ensure that we are mitigating any harm to any citizens.”

Dr. Kelli Burns, a social media expert at the University of South Florida, says this arrest should be a lesson to all who post on social media.

She says what you post online could have long lasting, negative affects. She believes people who post threats on social media may not realize there are many eyes watching.

Dr. Kelli Burns is a social media expert with the University of South Florida.

“They think that they are in a bubble with their followers and they are trying to look impressive, to look important to those people,” said Dr. Burns. “But they just don’t get that what they’re saying on social media can spread to people that could serve up some serious repercussions.”

Deputies are currently holding Konstantakos in jail on a $100,000 bond.

His attorney asked the judge to consider a bond reduction during his first appearance on Friday afternoon, but the judge refused that request.