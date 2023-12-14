PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A first-grade teacher at Frontier Elementary School received an early Christmas gift after her military son surprised her at school on Thursday morning.

Aimee Henig hadn’t seen her son, Trevor, in six months while he was completing his Navy boot camp.

The video shows Trevor running straight to his mom, who was finishing up a STEM activity in the school’s media center with her students.

“Oh my god,” Aimee said. “Is this for real?”

The heartwarming video shows the embrace as Aimee sheds tears of joy.

Trevor is a Pinellas County Schools alum, graduating from East Lake High School in 2021. Aimee has been teaching at Frontier Elementary since 1999.