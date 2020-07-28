Pinellas County teacher concerned for daughter and wife’s health amid back to school vote

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday the Pinellas County School Board is expected to vote on pushing back the start of school two weeks. But even if it passes many parents and teachers are concerned it’s not enough.

Dozens of parents, teachers, and students are rallying at the Pinellas County School District Headquarters in Largo Tuesday at the school board meeting for no in-person school until there are 14 days of no new cases in the county.

One of those rallying is, Travis Leuth, who is concerned for his daughter and wife’s health.

Leuth and his wife Samantha live in St. Petersburg with their 6-year-old daughter Scout and 3-year old daughter Forest.

“The biggest frustration right now is simply the lack of leadership. We could have had weeks if not months for us to plan, teachers to plan, parents in the community to plan and come up with alternative choices…but now they’re pushing it to the last minute and leaving everyone scrambling to figure out how to deal with this situation no matter what the decision is that they make,” said Leuth.

Leuth and Samantha said they have to work, leaving them no choice but to send Scout back to school.

“Even if the data holds true and children are less likely to die it’s for me the long term effects [that is concerning]. The respiratory damage, neurological damage, kidney damage. I don’t want my 6-year-old to have to grow up with lung issues or brain damage or heart damage just because we’re rushing to put people back to work,” said Leuth.

He and his wife don’t feel safe going back to work as both teach in the school district, with Leuth at Pinellas Secondary School and Samantha at Bayside High School.

“My wife is pregnant, so she’s immunocompromised and it’s unsafe [for her] to return to the classroom. And she’s been told social distancing is not an option for the classroom,” said Leuth.

Now the young family feels they have no choice but to all return back to school.











Travis Leuth and his wife Samantha alongside their daughters, 6-year-old Scout and 3-year-old Forest.

According to the Pinellas County School District, all 100,000 families in the county were asked to choose how to send their kids back to school by Monday.

The district said 3% of families chose Virtual School, 33% MyPCS online, 24% percent traditional, and 40% didn’t choose, automatically enrolling them in traditional school.

Families can still change by calling their school choice but as of now, 64,000 students are enrolled to start face-to-face school this fall.

Leuth says it won’t work. “We’ve seen things like in Israel where they tried to reopen schools without a good plan, 6 weeks later it shuddered the entire school and the Department of Health there called it a “Megacenter” of spread in the country. [Then there’s] Alcoa City, Tennesse that just reopened their schools on July 22 and they’re already reporting an outbreak in a school on July 27th,” said Leuth.

“I hope our district and governor will finally read the writing on the wall and make the right choice and stop trying to bully us into returning to an unsafe workplace for teachers, staff, students and our community,” said Leuth.

