PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teacher at Skyview Elementary was arrested this morning for allegedly coming to school intoxicated.

Lisa Edelstein was booked into Pinellas County Jail this morning just before 10 a.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Parents were notified of the incident by a message from the school.

The 55-year-old teacher formerly worked in Hillsborough County. Edelstein was assessed a bond of $250.