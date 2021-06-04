Pinellas County students suspended after schoolyard clash over Pride flags

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
775125611MD007_AFL_Rd_12_St_1528904372856

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A schoolyard clash over rainbow Pride flags got some students suspended and others expelled from their Pinellas County middle school.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, which took place last Friday at Seminole Middle School.

Pinellas County school district spokeswoman Isabel Mascareñas says five to 10 students tried to steal the gay pride flags and a tug of war ensued. A video showed at least one student dragged to the ground.

The school’s principal is preparing a new bullying prevention program.

Rep. Charlie Crist says he hopes the students will learn from this.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss