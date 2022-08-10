PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- Students at Pinellas County Schools returned to the classroom on Wednesday, but the district is still feeling the pinch of being short-staffed.

The county held seven job fairs before the start of the new school year, trying to attract school bus drivers to the county to fill approximately 50 empty spots. Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin K. Hendrick said that although the district raised pay and offered performance bonuses, the most important thing they provided drivers was moral support.

“Mostly just letting folks know that what they do matters,” Hendrick said.

The school district managed to find enough drivers to cover their 300 bus routes, but they are still looking for support staff like relief drivers.

“They usually pick up the slack on the routes we don’t have drivers.” Jaime Hernandez, a Pinellas County Bus Driver, said, “That’s why we are asking for at least another 30, 40.”

In addition to relief drivers, the district is also looking to hire about 80 more bus aides.

“What they are going to do is help out the driver while the driver is driving,” Hernandez said, “By monitoring the kids and making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Superintendent Hendrick said he’s glad that the community stepped up to fill the open bus driver positions.