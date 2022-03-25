PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old Largo student was arrested after authorities accused him of threatening to shoot up a school on Wednesday.

Authorities said Antonio McClain, 18, walked into a classroom at Lealman Innovation Academy Wednesday where he got into a verbal argument with an employee, according to arrest documents. McClain then threatened to “blow up on” the employee and “shoot up the school,” authorities added.

Another teacher intervened and attempted to calm McClain down while a class full of other students watched.

McClain was charged with assault on a school board employee, and disruption of a school function.