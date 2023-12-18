SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A student from Pinellas County was arrested Sunday after authorities say he sent alarming texts threatening a school shooting.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-year-old student sent another student a message about conducting a school shooting at Osceola Middle School.

The two students were reportedly talking about another student harassing the 13-year-old prior to the mention of conducting the school shooting. The parents of the student on the receiving end of the messages contacted law enforcement, who then made contact with the boy and his mother.

The boy reportedly told deputies he sent the messages out of emotion and was taken into custody and charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

He was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.