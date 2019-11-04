Pinellas County student arrested for ‘threatening’ social media post

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old Countryside High School student was arrested after posting photos of weapons on line, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

A social media post advised, “Don’t come to school tomorrow THIS IS A JOKE. DO NOT REPORT (It’s not a joke).”

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies took the threat very seriously.

The Pinellas County School system sent out a statement on the incident, saying; “Students must understand that making a threat against a school is not only a violation of school policy, but is also a crime, and will result in serious consequences even if intended as a joke. Pinellas County Schools takes every safety threat seriously and investigates every threat. We urge parents to speak to their children about responsible social media use and responsible communication in general.”

Countryside High School parent Nola Johnson says the incident is concerning.

“The one line threats just need to stop,” she said. “I mean honestly, I don’t think kids understand the severity of those threats and just the ramifications of it, just from a global perspective.”

The student told deputies the post was just a joke, but the 14-year-old was arrested and charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

