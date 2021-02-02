Pinellas County special needs students see high demand for their ‘Big Game Bracelets’

PALM HARBOR, Fla (WFLA) – A class project at Cypress Woods Elementary School is in high demand across Tampa Bay.

For the special needs class at Cypress Woods, the Big Game Bracelet project is something they have been doing for more than 10 years.

“It’s part of our economics unit, following parts, creating quality product, full market economy at cypress woods right now,” said teacher Tina Koufogazos.

But they have never seen sales like this before.

“We have already made over $1,300 in profit,” Koufogazos added.

This year, Big Game Bracelet orders have sky rocketed, thanks to hometown team earning their spot in Super Bowl LV.

“The fact that it’s the Bucs and we are making bracelets for our home team; there is just lots of love and excitement. It’s amazing,” said teacher Tammy Scala.

Orders have been pouring in across the Bay Area. Majority of the orders are for Bucs themed bracelets.

“We have had people that have driven from Clearwater, people that have driven from Zephyrhills; we have had money mailed in,” added Scala.

The money raised from the Big Game Bracelet project will go toward purchasing new items for the special needs students and classroom.

The class is still taking orders at this time, but you only have until Friday, February 5 to get your order in. Click here for more information on how to order your Big Game Bracelet.