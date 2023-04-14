PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office worker was arrested Friday after deputies said she pointed a gun at her husband and said she was going to shoot him.

Deputies said 55-year-old Ekaterina O’Neal got into an argument with her husband at their home in Seminole. At some point during the argument, deputies said she grabbed a gun and pointed it at her husband.

Deputies said O’Neal’s husband was not injured during the argument.

During the investigation, deputies said they also arrested O’Neal’s husband, 54-year-old Craig O’Neal. He faces a domestic battery by strangulation charge.

Ekaterina O’Neal was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said Ekaterina O’Neal worked as a non-certified dental assistant with the agency since 2014.