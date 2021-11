TAMPA — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Largo on Monday morning.

An agency spokeswoman confirmed one of its vehicles was involved in a crash in the 12800 block of 66th Street, but did not provide any information regarding the pedestrian’s condition.

A News Channel 8 helicopter flew over the scene and saw a person’s body covered by a sheet.

The southbound lanes of 66th remain closed at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.