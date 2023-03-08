PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit honored their retired canines that have passed away.

The service was held at the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Pet Cemetery, located at 1750 Curlew Road in Palm Harbor.

According to PCSO, Memory Gardens is currently the resting place for over 60 dogs.

The following PCSO canines were added to the memorial to be remembered for their service: