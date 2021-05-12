Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen law enforcement officers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – This week marks National Police Week, a time to recognize law enforcement officers who have lost their life in the line of duty.

Today, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office held their 31st Annual Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

Hundreds gathered outside the sheriff’s office in Largo to honor and remember the twenty-six law enforcement officers who are listed on the memorial wall.

“Everyone whose name is on the memorial gave it their all because they wanted to make a difference they signed up for this call for the greater good on our community and to be that line between good and bad,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The most recent loss was Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli, who was killed in February.

“As hard as events like this are, its events like this that my daughters will forever remember the hero he was in the community,” said Stephanie Magli, Michael’s wife.

Deputy Magli is the first deputy in the history of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to be killed in the line of duty.

