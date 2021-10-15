Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office employee dies after losing control of bicycle, hit by car

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A civilian employee at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has passed away after deputies say she was hit by a car.

A release from the sheriff’s office says 60-year-old Sherry Nowotarski was riding her bicycle westbound over Park Boulevard Bridge in Indian Shores around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, as she was going over the bridge, Nowotarski lost control of the bicycle and fell into the curb lane.

Deputies say 41-year-old Lenon Ashford was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart westbound over the bridge. Ashford was unable to avoid hitting Nowotarski and struck her with the passenger side of his car.

The sheriff’s office says Nowotarski was taken to Bayfront Hospital where she later died. Nowotarski was an 11 year veteran of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office as an administrative assistant within our Community Policing Unit.