Pinellas County sheriff to announce changes to Mental Health Unit, response to calls for service

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they are going to make changes to their Mental Health Unit and how they respond to calls for service.

In a media release, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said, “As part of our efforts to continually evaluate our policies and be responsive to community concerns about police practices, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will announce changes to the PCSO Mental Health Unit and how we

respond to calls for service.”

Sheriff Gualtieri will be providing more details during a press conference at 2 p.m.

A Pinellas County woman looking to raise awareness and provide support for mental illnesses says she’s thrilled to hear the sheriff’s office is making changes to their protocols.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty spoke with Robin Hunter, who said the website for her movement “ShareLoveNotHate” just went live Tuesday.

Hunter said she’s selling shirts and bracelets with all proceeds benefiting the Jed Foundation, in support of mental illness and suicide prevention for teens and young adults.

