Pinellas County sheriff tests positive for coronavirus

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gualtieri tested positive late Friday afternoon and currently has mild symptoms.

The sheriff’s office said his symptoms began with a loss of taste and smell. He has no fever or respiratory issues.

Gualtieri will stay at home for 10 days and will work remotely during the time he is out of the office, according to PCSO.

