PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference Thursday to discuss updates on a recent officer-involved shooting involving a 24-year-old Clearwater man who is no stranger to the law.

Calvin Brockington, 24, is accused of shooting at a Pinellas Park Police Officer on Tuesday night at the Circle K on Ulmerton Road in Pinellas Park.

He’s now in jail on numerous charges including carjacking, battery and two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

During the press conference, deputies showed body camera and surveillance videos of the incident which appeared to show Brockington firing several shots at deputies. 8 On Your Side is working to obtain the videos.

This is a developing story.