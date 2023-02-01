PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri was named “Sheriff of the Year” by the Major County Sheriffs of America.

Gualtieri received the 2022 Sandra S. Hutchens Sheriff of the Year award during the MCSA 2023 Winter Conference on Wednesday.

Officials said Gualtieri received the award for his positive impact on MCSA and contributions to law enforcement across the nation.

The sheriff was recognized for his “leadership and unwavering support in the advancement of MCSA and the preservation of the Office of Sheriff. Sheriff Gualtieri has left a “lasting impact” that earned him “a place of honor and respect amongst (his) colleagues, who proudly award (him) this distinction of Sheriff of the Year,” the MCSA said.

The MCSA said Gualtieri has served on the executive board since 2018. He is also a past president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) and currently chairs the FSA Legislative Committee.