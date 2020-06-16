Pinellas County sheriff attends signing of Trump’s executive order on policing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order on policing Tuesday that would encourage better police practices and establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.

Joining the President in the Rose Garden this afternoon was Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri who was representing the Major County Sheriffs of America.

The sheriff’s office in a statement said “the executive order acknowledges that misconduct can erode

the trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

At the press conference on Tuesday, President Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line, while criticizing Democrats.

“Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals,” he said before signing the order flanked by police.

Trump’s executive order would establish a database that tracks police officers with excessive use of force complaints in their records. And it would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices and encourage co-responder programs, in which social workers join police when they respond to nonviolent calls involving mental health, addiction and homeless issues.

Trump said that, under a new credentialing process, chokeholds will be banned “except if an officer’s life is at risk.” Chokeholds are already largely banned in police departments nationwide.

___

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Kevin Freking, Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.