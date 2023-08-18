ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Schools is warning parents of a popular app aimed at students that has sparked serious privacy concerns.

“Saturn – Time Together” is not an approved app and has been blocked from Pinellas County Schools networks, the district wrote in a news release and an email to parents on Wednesday.

“Anyone, regardless of whether they are a student or not, can create an account, indicate that they attend a school, and provide school-related information such as a class schedule,” the release stated.

Users can also upload photos and videos and link to other social media sites like TikTok and Snapchat. Pinellas County Schools recommended that students remove the app from their personal devices and to stop using it outside of school.

On Thursday, Saturn developers released a new version of the app, hoping to put parents’ minds at ease. The changes aim to prevent unverified users (those without school email addresses) from viewing students’ profiles, according to the Saturn website.

Saturn said their staff is “actively removing every suspected non-student account on the platform.”

“The safety and security of our students are top priorities for Pinellas County Schools,” the district wrote in their release. “We encourage families to talk to their children about the importance of keeping personal information private.”