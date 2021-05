PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials with Tropicana Field say it will open to full capacity for Pinellas county high school graduations.

Seating will be general admission and the graduation will no longer be using socially-distanced pods.

Attendees are still asked to wear a mask and parents or loved ones looking to get tickets can do so by reaching out to their child’s school.

For more information on parking visit the Pinellas County School Board’s website.