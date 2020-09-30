LIVE NOW /
Pinellas County Schools to allow parents to change learning option for students

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Schools announced Wednesday parents will have the option to change their students’ learning option going into the second quarter of the school year.

According to PCS, the second quarter starts at the end of October. While the school district encourages parents to stay with their current learning option, families are able to request a change starting Sept. 30.

Parents will have until Oct. 6 to make their request.

Below are the option choices:

  • Traditional Option will be reviewed for full-time face-to-face, partial in-person attendance will not be considered.
  • MyPCS Online Option will be reviewed for full-time virtual instruction through the assigned school.

During the week of Oct. 19, schools will communicate with students and families regarding their learning option.

In late November/early December, the school district will release information regarding learning options offered in the second semester based on guidelines and regulations from the Department of Health-Pinellas and the Florida Department of Education.

Students that are staying with their current learning option do not need to fill out the learning option change request form.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

