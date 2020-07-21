Pinellas County Schools superintendent to recommend delaying start of school

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Michael Grego is recommending the start of the 2020-2021 school year be delayed.

Superintendent Grego recommends the start of the year be delayed until Aug. 24.

The delay would impact all three proposed learning options, including traditional learning in the classroom, MyPCS Online and Pinellas Virtual School.

The recommendation will go before the school board for approval on July 28.

“Delaying the start of school will allow staff to create a master schedule based on the learning options selected by families. It will also give the district’s instructional staff time to receive training and prepare for students based on the type of instruction they will be providing. The proposed change would not affect Thanksgiving, Spring and Winter breaks,” a statement on the Pinellas County Schools Newsroom reads.

If approved, the last day of school for students would be June 9.

