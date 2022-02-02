Pinellas County Schools searching for substitute teachers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When teachers call out, they fill in. Substitute teachers are always needed in Pinellas County, but a district spokesman says they are needed now more than ever.

Since the pandemic, filling open positions has become increasingly difficult. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the district will be hosting a virtual Q&A via Zoom for those interested in becoming a substitute teacher.

Lisa Brown is the principal at San Jose Elementary School in Dunedin. She calls her substitutes ‘guest’ teachers. When she comes across a good ‘guest’ teacher, she does what she can to keep him or her.

“I have a friendly competition with our other principals,” said Brown. “And if I have [a] guest teacher and substitutes that know our students and know our routines here at our school, I want to keep them.”

Brown adds, with teachers calling out due to sickness or personal reasons, the last thing she wants to do is move students around.

“When you combine students or move them across the school, that’s not a best practice for our students to learn,” said Brown. “And in these times we need our students to be learning every day.”

In Pinellas County, depending on the hours and location, substitute teachers can earn $120-$155 a day. Approved long-term subs can earn between $160-$195 daily.

Melissa Pennino has been a substitute teacher in Pinellas County for three years. She explains, she never knows what the day will be like.

“You might be in a classroom where you are supporting kindergartners and they’re learning through play,” said Pennino. “And then you might be in a class where they are heavily focusing on their FSA tests today and doing a lot of reading and writing.”

One day she may be filling in as a physical education teacher, and another day she may be teaching music. She says, with her current family situation, subbing is the perfect job for her.

“I have three children, who actually attend this school, they are elementary school children,” said Pennino. “And my husband has kind of a crazy schedule being a firefighter so the traditional 9-5 job didn’t really work for our schedule.”