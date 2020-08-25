Pinellas County schools report 3 students, 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Schools have reported a total of six cases of coronavirus.
According to a Pinellas County Schools spokeswoman, three students and three employees have tested positive. The places affected include the following:
- Carwise Middle School
- Northeast High School
- Pinellas Park Elementary School
- Shore Acres Elementary School
- Walter Pownall Service Center
The news comes as schools in Pinellas County opened on Monday morning.
To date, the state’s department of health has confirmed 48,464 pediatric cases of coronavirus in Florida, including 600 hospitalizations and eight deaths.
