Pinellas County schools looking for mentors for over 500 students

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – According to the Pinellas County School District, if you “change your lunch plans,” you could “change a child’s life.” 

The district is currently looking for mentors for over 500 students enrolled in their Take Stock in Children and Lunch Pals programs. Both programs offer 30-minute mentoring sessions each week.

Clearwater High School senior Jaxson “Cole” Smith is currently in the Take Stock in Children program and being mentored by Jim Roble.  

The two have met regularly for the last two years and have discussed everything from Smith’s schoolwork, personal achievements and hockey. Roble was even there to guide Smith through the unthinkable – the passing of his mother.  

“Freshman year was rough,” said Smith. “My counselor thought the mentor program would help me in school, get one-on-one with someone who I can talk to. Then I met Mr. Roble my sophomore year. Me and him just clicked.”  

TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN:

Due to COVID-19, Smith and Roble have been meeting virtually. 

“I meet with him every two weeks and regardless of what is happening in my life or my job, I am always there to meet with him and at least he knows that he can depend upon me,” said Roble.  

WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19:

According to the Pinellas County School District, there are currently 2,350 mentors providing support to over 3,500 students. Roble, a father to three boys, has been a mentor with the district for the last 10 years.  

“I think it’s important to always follow through. I think that’s what these programs provide is just constancy,” said Roble. 

BECOME A MENTOR:

The district provides a 90-minute mentor workshop webinar and a background check for those interested in becoming a mentor.  

To learn more, visit their website here.  

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

