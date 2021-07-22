Pinellas County Schools hiring bus drivers, school bus assistants

Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The school year starts in less than a month and Pinellas County Schools is hiring.

The school district told 8 On Your Side its hiring 35 school bus drivers and 50 school bus assistants.

Pinellas County School District Public Information Officer Isabel Mascareñas said they have enough people to complete the routes, but can use more.

Mascareñas said they have the highest salary among the larger Tampa Bay school districts at $15.19 an hour. The job includes health benefits, a retirement plan, summer, nights, and holidays off.

8 On Your Side spoke with a bus driver, Jean Hayes, who said she loves serving the children.

“If you’re doing your job right, they don’t think about the bus driver. It’s like if you have a really good server at the restaurant, you don’t think about the server because the food is always in front of you and your glass is always filled,” Hayes said.

School starts on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The district said they have rolling applications, so you can apply any time online.

If you have trouble applying online via the district’s website and need further assistance, call 727-638-3528.

