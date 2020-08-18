Pinellas County Schools: Fall sports, including varsity football, are a go

PINEALLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Fall sports, including varsity football, are a go in Pinellas County, the school district announced Tuesday.

The first official practice day for fall sports will be August 24 for Pinellas County schools, the earliest date allowed by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Volleyball, cross country, swimming and golf begin competitive play Sept. 8 and varsity football games begin Sept. 11.

The FHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has provided Florida school districts with COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols upon return to competition.

“The health and safety of students and staff are a top priority,” the district said.

