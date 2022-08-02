LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Schools District is the first in Florida to install “Alert” safety technology.

It stands for Active Law Enforcement Response Technology and allows law enforcement to respond more efficiently during an emergency. Alert gives area agencies real-time, remote access to the school district’s more than 150 campuses.

Through the technology, law enforcement can get access to a school’s cameras, door locking system and public address system.

School district chief of police Luke Williams said making sure students and staff are safe is a top priority.

“We’re able to control the locking and unlocking of doors we’re able to even speak over the public address system to give directions if necessary so time is of the essence,” Williams said.

The security technology is already in place for when classes resume next week.