LARGO, Fla (WFLA) — Pinellas County Schools board members will decide on whether to approve pay raises for bus drivers Monday morning.

The district currently has around 60 unfilled bus driver positions. A number that increases when drivers are out sick or for personal reasons.

District leaders hope the pay raises can help attract and retain drivers, so students can make it to school on time.

If approved, drivers could see salary increases of up to 20 percent.

Bus Drivers: $16.25hr to $19.79hr

Bus Driver Relief: $17.98hr to $21.75hr

Lead Driver: $19.79hr to $21.75hr

The salary increase would go into effect immediately.