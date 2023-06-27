LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County School District plans to join the nationwide legal battle to hold social media companies accountable for the harmful effects their products can have on students.

Pinellas school board members say social media apps are fueling online bullying and hurting students’ mental health.

“It’s a conversation around every dinner table,” Pinellas School Board Chair Lisa Cane said about limiting children’s social media use.

As a mother of fourth, Cane said she worries that social media can negatively impact children’s social interaction.

“Human interaction is so important as it fosters their compassion for one another and I think the overload of digital media is impacting their ability to communicate with their friends,” Cane said.

She also says these distracting apps are disrupting learning in the classroom.

“We want to make sure we are moving forward with solutions to the problem in our district,” Cane said.

At a workshop Tuesday afternoon, Cane and the other Pinellas school board members agreed to move forward with finalizing an agreement with the law firms challenging the tech companies in Federal court.

Attorney Jon Kieffer represented Pinellas and many other school districts in the class action suit against e-cigarette company JUUL.

“This problem with social media is really reached epidemic proportions as it relates to adverse effects on young people,” Kieffer said after the workshop.

Meanwhile, the Manatee County School Board voted 4-1 to not move forward with social media litigation.

“These social media companies is not necessarily a nefarious product,” Board Member Richard Tatem said. “They’ve just figured out an advanced marketing way to do this.”

But according to a recent advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, social media use is contributing to the country’s youth mental health crisis.

“Having the surgeon general come forth with a dire warning like that puts meat behind the fact this is a growing concern,” Cane said.

Pinellas County School received $3 million from the vaping lawsuit settlement.