PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Parents, watch what you say if you plan on speaking at a Pinellas County School Board meeting.

The board voted in favor of tighter restrictions on their public comment process.

District leaders said they are refining their current policy, where the chairperson can stop someone from making harmful or crude remarks.

“These are changes that clarify our current practice, and we’ve reordered some area for clarity, but I wouldn’t necessarily characterized these as substantive changes,” said David Koperski, school board attorney.

It’ll also cut off speakers who go over the allotted three minute time limit or disrupt the process of the meeting.

“Board members are here to listen to you; this is not a time for discussion or debate,” Chairman Eileen Long said.

Long said they’re asking for assistance with maintaining a civil and constructive environment but not everyone agrees with their decision.

“I wasn’t surprised. I did laugh. I thought maybe my strong actions, my words, anything to try to get through to somebody,” said Sweet Gonzalez, a parent.

She spoke before the board and said concerned parents shouldn’t be limited, especially when it comes to matters involving their children.

“It just goes to show they don’t like the truths that are coming out and instead of changing what they need to change, so that the parents are happy and have trust in the school and the school board where they send their children, they’re silencing us,” she said.