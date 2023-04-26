PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Some Pinellas County students will have to report to class over two hours earlier next year.

On Tuesday, the school board approved new start times for the upcoming 2023 – 2024 school year.

Some schools’ start times will stay the same, some will adjust slightly, and some schools will see significant changes. The change will affect thousands of students.

The district said they approved the changes in an attempt make bus routes more efficient and to help students to class on time.

Students at the following three schools will experience a significant change to their start times:

Pinellas High Innovation School (formerly known as Clearwater Intermediate School) is moving from 9:15a.m. – 3:45 p.m. to 7:25 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Bay Point Middle School is moving from 9:40 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

East Lake Middle School is moving from 9:40 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. to 7:25 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

The school board will finalize the new start times by July 1 before they become official for the upcoming school year.