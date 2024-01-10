TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Hopes were high as Pinellas County dumped in more than 232,000 cubic yards of sand since Hurricane Idalia.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to last, I have no clue, but I’m glad what they did they did a great job and hopefully mother nature won’t tear it away too quick,” said Stan Shoaf, Sunset Beach resident.

Only two months and Mother Nature has already eroded the dunes. Pinellas County said the dunes did their job in providing extra protection against wave action.

“We’re standing right at the edge where the sea oats were planted,” said Robert Eanell, Sunset Beach resident.

Pinellas County stepped in with an emergency restoration project after Idalia. For Eanel, it was only short-term.

“We’ve lost within the past two storms basically all of the beach everything that the county brought it is now unfortunately gone,” he said.

The project, which cost $26 million, was paid for by the tourist development tax.

“It is just heartbreaking, all that money just washed away and that’s why we need that beach nourishment so badly because that establishes a base for those dunes,” said Beth Wetzel, Treasure Island City Commissioner. “We need it all if we want to stay here and continue to live this Florida lifestyle.”

Commissioner Wetzel said yesterday’s storm just chipped away the dunes even more.

“The December storm was heartbreaking for us because we put so much effort into these dunes and into getting the residence on board getting the county on board and doing this in record time,” she said.

While the Army Corps of Engineers’ federal beach renourishment project is on hold, the question becomes how can leaders get it to move forward?

“Working with the county, the state, and with our U.S. representatives and senators to try to get the army core of engineer on board,” said Wetzel.