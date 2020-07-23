Pinellas County restaurants helping Bay Area breweries

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Happy’s Bayou Bites in Dunedin has been able to adapt under the current coronavirus restrictions but the Pinellas County restaurant says some local breweries haven’t been as lucky.

“I hated to see the breweries close,” said Happy Jordan, owner of Happy’s Bayou Bites.

Currently, in Pinellas County, the on-site consumption of alcohol is banned at breweries unless the businesses have a food truck or restaurant associated with it.

Jordan tells WFLA.com, she fears some Dunedin breweries will tap out and close for good under current restrictions. So, she came up with an idea to help support them: Jordan is encouraging her customers to stop by one of Dunedin’s local breweries to purchase beer and bring it to her business or one of three other participating restaurants in town.





Happy’s Bayou Bites, Q Southern BBQ, Pisces Sushi Global Bistro, and The Honu promise to serve customers their brew with their meal at no additional charge.

“We can take a hit on our beer sales to help them so we’ve invited everybody to come, go get a local growler, growler. Bring it up here, share with your friends, and have lunch. Its absolutely neighbors helping neighbors. Dunedin is a really cool community and that we all help try to help each other out as much as we can,” said Jordan.

Caledonia Brewing is just a few blocks away from Happy’s Bayou Bites. They tell WFLA.com, they appreciate the neighborly aid.

“We do have a close community here and it’s great. I love everybody down here and everyone supports each other,” said Dave Dally, owner of Caledonia Brewing.







Dally says the ban on on-site alcohol consumption has also caused him to change the business model. The brewery has partnered with a local restaurant to create Side Piece. The new food concept will offer gourmet sandwiches. Caledonia has also added outdoor seating.

“Once we opened up, everything was great, fantastic even at 50%, and then getting shut down again, it was like getting kicked in the teeth again,” said Dally. “The city was nice enough to let us have a patio out in these parking spaces right on Main Street to encourage people to come out. So, it’s helped quite a bit.”