Pinellas County residents, wildlife officials offering reward for information on deer shooter

A doe in Florida has been spotted with an arrow through its neck — and another was seen with an arrow through her leg. (Nancy Bloch)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One Pinellas County neighborhood and local wildlife officials are asking for help in finding the person torturing deer by shooting them with arrows and leaving them to die.

The Palm Harbor subdivision of Lansbrook is known for its beauty and wildlife. However, recently, someone in the popular neighborhood is committing a heinous crime.

For more than two weeks now, deer have been spotted with arrows sticking out of their bodies. So far, four deer have been wounded, including a fawn that died just a few days ago, according to the Suncoast Animal League.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is currently investigating the case and is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to “a citation or arrest” of the individual(s) responsible for hurting the deer.

Additionally, local residents have collected just over $5,800 in hopes of receiving information or finding the shooter(s). If the reward money is not distributed by Sept. 30, the money received will go toward the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay Inc.

To report any sightings or share information regarding these deer, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.