Pinellas County residents frustrated after vaccine registration site malfunctions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County residents called and emailed WFLA Saturday morning frustrated with the county’s vaccine registration functionality. The county says it’s an issue with the vendor’s registration system.

Pinellas County opened its online registration site at 10 a.m. Saturday for 8,000 new doses of the vaccine it had received. The county is still only allowing those 65+ to receive a vaccine at this time.

After many residents saw immediate functionality issues on the website, the county released the following statement:

Pre-registration portal update: The vendor has reported a system issue affecting the portal, due to a national core outage. The company is working on resolving these issues promptly. We will share updates on this page as soon as the vendor advises the issue is resolved.

“Same, er.. scenario … Different day,” one resident told WFLA Saturday.

Jeff in Pinellas County had the following recommendation:

“Todays Pinellas county signup was full in <15 minutes. Why don’t they save everyone the aggravation and just hold a lottery for anyone who has created an account on the website. Just as fair and no frustrating overloaded websites and phone lines.”

Another resident, Paul, said he believes Saturday morning’s registration for the vaccine shots “was a scam and a farce.”

“It goes without saying I am disillusioned with the county in what appears to have been a less then honorable distribution of these vaccine shots.”

Bob in Pinellas County said he tried to get in at 10:02 a.m. but received a notice that all appointments had already been filled.

“What a disaster this is,” he messaged WFLA.

Last week, the county distributed 10,000 doses and the Department of Health Pinellas said the appointments for those doses filled up in about 65 minutes.

Tom Iovino, a spokesman for the department says the agency went with a private vendor for signup and appointments.

“This is a contractor we brought on to have a more robust system,” said Iovino. “To handle registrations, to handle appointments.”

