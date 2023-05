PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents at a home in Pinellas County had an unexpected visitor on Tuesday.

Deputies said a snake or a “nope rope” was found inside the family’s home.

The snake was identified as an Eastern Ratsnake, which is not dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said deputies relocated the “docile guy” to a wooded area.

(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

The snake can grow to be about 3.5 to 6 feet long, according to the Florida Museum.

They can be found anywhere from the Panhandle to Key Largo.