PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Some students in Pinellas County may be going to school at different times than they previously have. Pinellas County Schools released new proposed school bell times for next year.

Many schools appear to stay on the same schedule, however, bell times may change significantly for three schools.

Students at Bay Point Middle School could start their day at 7:15 a.m. and end it at 1:45 p.m. While students at East Like Middle School and Pinellas High Innovation could possibly start their day at 7:25 a.m. and end it at 1:55 p.m.

Below is the full list of proposed school bell times.

According to Pinellas County Schools, students will return to class on Aug. 10.