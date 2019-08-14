Pinellas County ready for a new school year

1  of  2
Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Wednesday marks the first day of school for Pinellas County students.

This year more than 100,000 students will be welcomed back into the classroom.

Pinellas County Schools is the eighth largest school district in the state of Florida and the 27th largest school district out of more than 16,000 districts nationwide.

“So if everyone could build in a few more minutes in their commute just so we can make sure we can keep out students and families safe as they return to school that would be wonderful,” said Lisa Wolf-Chason.

