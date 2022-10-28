PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies located and apprehended a prisoner who escaped from custody Friday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer escaped from the Pinellas Central Probation and Parole Office, located at 5201 Ulmerton Road, at around 10:52 a.m.

Deputies said Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department of Corrections Probation Officer and an Allied Universal Services transport officer while they were exchanging custody of him. They said he took off toward Ulmerton Road with one handcuff locked onto his right wrist.

The sheriff’s office used dogs and a helicopter to search the area, but Sawyer evaded capture for several hours.

As of 6:25, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Sawyer was located and is in custody.

Sawyer now faces charges of escape and a probation violation.