SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County preschool worker was fired after she was reportedly captured on camera abusing a toddler.

Authorities said 62-year-old Rebecca Bird was employed at Aldersgate Christian Learning Center for less than a week when Senior Pastor Ben Stilwell-Hernandez said the abuse was discovered.

“Over the weekend, we reviewed our surveillance records and discovered some inappropriate activity and terminated that staff member’s employment,” Stilwell-Hernandez said.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Bird was seen on camera grabbing the victim’s arms several times, grabbing the victim’s face around their chin area and thrusting it upward. Arrest documents said it appeared Bird also struck the victim in the face with an open hand.

Bird admitted to investigators she pulled the victim’s hair when he was not listening, grabbed their arms and face.

News Channel 8 spoke to the victim’s grandmother who chose to identify herself by her first name only.

“He’s two. He can’t talk, he can only act out, and he did this weekend,” Amy said. “We couldn’t figure out why, but now we know why.”

The victim’s family was notified about the abuse on Monday and said their children no longer attend the school.