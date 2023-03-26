PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of their overnight county-wide “DUI Wolf Pack operation” that ran from Saturday night until Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the operation began Saturday at 7 p.m. and continued until 5 a.m. on Sunday. The operation attempted to reduce injuries, deaths, and property damage related to impaired driving.

In total, authorities made 32 DUI charges, three felony drug arrests, one misdemeanor drug arrest, three driving while license suspended arrests, and six other misdemeanor arrests.

Authorities also issued 124 total citations, with the majority stemming from speeding tickets.

“The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The DUI Wolf Pack was dedicated to the memory of Stephen Edward Toner, who was killed on Dec. 11 when he and his dog were struck and killed by a drunk driver.

Toner was an investigator for the Department of Business and Professional Regulations with the Division of Pari-Mutual Wagering. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, five grandchildren, and a brother.