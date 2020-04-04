Pinellas County opens 9 new donation sites for PPE

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County has announced it is opening nine new donation sites at local fire stations and nonprofits to help with the collection of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers and first responders on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

The PPE donation sites, listed below, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Fire Station 29, 11195 70th Ave. N., Seminole, Florida

Fire Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd, Palm Harbor, Florida

Fire Station 54, 225 Pine Ave, Oldsmar, Florida

Fire Station 35, 11350 N 43rd St., Pinellas Park, Florida

Fire Station 25, 250 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach, Florida

Fire Station 24, 180 108th Ave., Treasure Island, Florida

Fire Station 23, 7301 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, Florida

St. Pete Free Clinic, 3115 44th Ave N., St. Petersburg, Florida

RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater, Florida

The equipment being collected includes face masks, surgical gloves, safety glasses, surgical gowns, hand sanitizer and more.

Supplies will be delivered to local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders to ensure their safety as they take care of the community.

Below is a detailed list of equipment and supplies needed:

Personal protective equipment (PPE) items: Surgical face masks (note: we cannot accept homemade face masks at this time) P100 masks N95 masks Face shields Nitrile exam gloves, powder-free 5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves Eye protection – safety glasses Surgical tear away gowns Safety eye goggles

Disinfectants: Hand sanitizer (any size) 60 percent Alcohol 91 percent isopropyl alcohol Clorox wipes Lysol disinfectant spray Sani-cloth wipes 3 percent hydrogen peroxide

Medical devices requested (new and unused only, please): Ventilators – Hospital, Transport, Home Use – Invasive positive pressure ventilators that can be utilized for intubated patients CPAP – Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea BiPAP/BiLevel – Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea High Flow Nasal Cannula Set-ups



Only the above items will be accepted. Items must be unopened and unused.

Citizens and businesses can continue to help local food banks by taking non-perishable food items to one of the following food banks:



Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center: http://tscenter.org

Food Donations accepted: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, Florida, 34689



RCS Pinellas: https://rcspinellas.org

Food Donations accepted: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

700 Druid Road, Clearwater, Florida, 33756

St. Pete Free Clinic: https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org

Food donations accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33701

For up-to-date information on opportunities for business donations, visit www.pced.org/donate.

For questions, please call the Citizen Information Center at 727-464-4333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can chat online at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.

