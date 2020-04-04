Pinellas County opens 9 new donation sites for PPE

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County has announced it is opening nine new donation sites at local fire stations and nonprofits to help with the collection of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers and first responders on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
The PPE donation sites, listed below, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Fire Station 29, 11195 70th Ave. N., Seminole, Florida
- Fire Station 57, 3375 Tarpon Lake Blvd, Palm Harbor, Florida
- Fire Station 54, 225 Pine Ave, Oldsmar, Florida
- Fire Station 35, 11350 N 43rd St., Pinellas Park, Florida
- Fire Station 25, 250 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach, Florida
- Fire Station 24, 180 108th Ave., Treasure Island, Florida
- Fire Station 23, 7301 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, Florida
- St. Pete Free Clinic, 3115 44th Ave N., St. Petersburg, Florida
- RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater, Florida
The equipment being collected includes face masks, surgical gloves, safety glasses, surgical gowns, hand sanitizer and more.
Supplies will be delivered to local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders to ensure their safety as they take care of the community.
Below is a detailed list of equipment and supplies needed:
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) items:
- Surgical face masks (note: we cannot accept homemade face masks at this time)
- P100 masks
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Nitrile exam gloves, powder-free
- 5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves
- Eye protection – safety glasses
- Surgical tear away gowns
- Safety eye goggles
- Disinfectants:
- Hand sanitizer (any size) 60 percent Alcohol
- 91 percent isopropyl alcohol
- Clorox wipes
- Lysol disinfectant spray
- Sani-cloth wipes
- 3 percent hydrogen peroxide
- Medical devices requested (new and unused only, please):
- Ventilators – Hospital, Transport, Home Use – Invasive positive pressure ventilators that can be utilized for intubated patients
- CPAP – Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea
- BiPAP/BiLevel – Hospital, Disposable, Home Sleep Apnea
- High Flow Nasal Cannula Set-ups
Only the above items will be accepted. Items must be unopened and unused.
Citizens and businesses can continue to help local food banks by taking non-perishable food items to one of the following food banks:
Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center: http://tscenter.org
Food Donations accepted: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, Florida, 34689
RCS Pinellas: https://rcspinellas.org
Food Donations accepted: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
700 Druid Road, Clearwater, Florida, 33756
St. Pete Free Clinic: https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org
Food donations accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33701
For up-to-date information on opportunities for business donations, visit www.pced.org/donate.
For questions, please call the Citizen Information Center at 727-464-4333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those with hearing impairment can chat online at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 11,111 cases and 191 deaths
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
- Florida schools closed through at least May 1
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Pinellas County opens 9 new donation sites for PPE
- Singer Pink says she had COVID-19, gives $1M to relief funds
- Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Saturday afternoon briefing
- City of Tampa gets creative with ‘social distance’ messages
- Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims docking in Florida