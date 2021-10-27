Pinellas County officers’ use of deadly force justified, taskforce says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County officer-involved shooting was justified after a man wanted for domestic violence crimes allegedly pulled a gun on deputies outside his home in St. Petersburg, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative found.

According to previous reports from 8 On Your Side, Chad Allen Jenkins, 50, was shot and killed outside his home near the 3900 block of 38th Street North by a Pinellas County deputy.

Officers were called after Jenkins allegedly showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s home armed with a firearm, threatened her, then started beating her. After leaving his ex-girlfriend’s home, police say Jenkins told the victim over text, not to call the police.

“He said that this was the end of him, his last night, and [the victim] should tell his daughter he loved her,” the report from the Office of the State Attorney said.

Police were later told that Jenkins had made similar threats in the past, saying he was upset that police had taken his firearms and would “either kill himself or do suicide by cop rather than giving up his rights to his firearms.”

When deputies attempted to arrest Jenkins’ outside his home, they say he drew a gun and pointed it at officers. Afraid of being shot, deputies fired several rounds at the suspect, killing him.

Police identified the two deputies involved in the incident as Corporal Hunter and Deputy Lansford. Neither were hurt during the incident.

As a result of the investigation, the task force determined that Corporal Hunter and Deputy Gandee-Lunsford were “in the lawful performance of their legal duties” when they confronted Jenkins. They added that “Jenkins’ failure to follow police orders and discharging a round constituted the forcible felonies of aggravated assault on a low enforcement officer and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.”