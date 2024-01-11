TAMPA (WFLA) — Anyone who has had a medical emergency and needed an ambulance knows the cost of the service can be very high.

According to the Pinellas County Communications Department, the estimated average cost for an ambulance is $943 for a single ride.

To help alleviate the cost, Pinellas County is offering the 2024 Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership, which offers a full year of financial help with out-of-pocket medical expenses for ambulance transport, according to the county.

The membership, which covers 100% of expenses associated with deductibles and co-payments and 50% of medically necessary trips denied by insurance, costs $86 for singles and $129 for a family membership.

Membership covers 12 months from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.

Applications can be found here.