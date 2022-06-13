PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County mother is accused of chasing children with two knives during a sleep over Saturday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Gabrielle Lavarda was baking cake during a sleep over of at least three children. The children were 9, 11 and 13 years old.

According to PCSO, around 9:17 p.m. Lavarda grabbed five and seven-inch knives that were being used to make the cake and started chasing the children around the house.

The children then ran from the house “in fear for their lives,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies said Lavarda was “heavily intoxicated” at the time.

Lavarda faces three child abuse charges.