ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been ten years since Morgan Martin disappeared.

Her mother says it doesn’t get any easier. Her heart still aches when she thinks about the future without her daughter who says she was five months pregnant and about to be a mom.

“I didn’t get to see her do any of those things,” said Leah Martin. “I didn’t get to see her be the kind of mom think she could have been.”

The last time Leah Martin saw her daughter was when Morgan left the house one night to go talk to the baby’s father, Jacobee Flowers over a decade ago.

Now, the 34-year-old father told investigators he would reveal the location of Morgan’s body in exchange for a shorter prison sentence.

Her mother admits she was torn when she heard about the plea deal.

“This is where it gets hard. I feel like I short-changed her. I feel like I gave her up for a little bit of time…. or ever will be. My want to have her was way much more than worrying about him. She was way much more important than he ever will be,” Morgan’s mother told us.

According to St. Petersburg detectives, Jacobee Flowers told them Morgan was buried in Pike County, Alabama.

But, after traveling there recently and searching, her body could not be located.

If Morgan’s remains cannot be found, Jacobee Flowers, who is already a father of other children, will get 40 years in prison.

If Morgan is found, he will be sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

“That’s the part. I just wanted her home. I don’t, whatever he does, he does, the 40 years will be great,” Leah Martin said.