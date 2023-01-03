Jacquez Welch died after collapsing on the field during a football game. (Marcia Welch)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) — Marcia Welch was tuned in as the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals during a Monday night football game, but she never imagined the game would become an emotional experience.

“Just wow. It blew my heart because it was like my story again,” Marcia said.

The story dates back three years ago when her teenage son, Jacquez Welch, collapsed while playing football for Northeast High School. Marcia was in the stands and witnessed the moment when her son went down.

“I knew it was a little more tragic when the coach nodded his head for me to come down to the field,” she shared.

Marcia’s son was taken to an area hospital where he died from a pre-existing condition that impacts the brain. The condition had been undiagnosed.

She told 8 On Your Side watching Hamlin’s collapse brought back memories.

“Of just collapsing on the field and then your child not getting up, seeing the players crying, breaking down and praying on both sides of the ball.”

Dr. Jamie Decker, a Pediatric Cardiologist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital explained reacting quickly when someone collapses is vital.

“We know that for sure that early start of CPR, effective CPR is a game changer in terms of survival, and we know that seconds to minutes will count,” Decker said.